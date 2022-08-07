Javeria Saud visits Hagia Sophia in Turkey with daughter

Javeria Saud is a Pakistani television actress, producer, singer, and host. She is best known for playing the protagonist Jameela in television drama series Yeh Zindagi Hai.

The production business “JJS,” owned by her and Saud, has created a number of Pakistani drama serials so far. She also manages a YouTube channel where she frequently updates her daily activities.

She is quite active on Instagram, and she never fails to impress her followers by uploading her stunning photos. She Visits Hagia Sophia In Turkey With Daughter Jannat.

Have a look!

