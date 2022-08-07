Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Javeria Saud visits Hagia Sophia in Turkey with daughter

Javeria Saud visits Hagia Sophia in Turkey with daughter

Articles
Advertisement
Javeria Saud visits Hagia Sophia in Turkey with daughter

Javeria Saud visits Hagia Sophia in Turkey with daughter

Advertisement

Javeria Saud is a Pakistani television actress, producer, singer, and host. She is best known for playing the protagonist Jameela in television drama series Yeh Zindagi Hai.

The production business “JJS,” owned by her and Saud, has created a number of Pakistani drama serials so far. She also manages a YouTube channel where she frequently updates her daily activities.

She is quite active on Instagram, and she never fails to impress her followers by uploading her stunning photos. She Visits Hagia Sophia In Turkey With Daughter Jannat.

Have a look!

Advertisement

Also Read

Javeria Saud enjoys trip to Turkey with her family
Javeria Saud enjoys trip to Turkey with her family

Javeria Saud is a well-known Pakistani actress, host, singer, and producer. Her...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Prince William's children ‘scared’ of Prince Harry
Prince William's children ‘scared’ of Prince Harry
Hania Aamir scatters vibrant colors in her latest photoshoot
Hania Aamir scatters vibrant colors in her latest photoshoot
Behati Prinsloo shares photo with Adam Levine after delivering baby
Behati Prinsloo shares photo with Adam Levine after delivering baby
Kylie Jenner takes her kids on Disneyland trip
Kylie Jenner takes her kids on Disneyland trip
Secret meaning behind King Charles’ Coronation symbol
Secret meaning behind King Charles’ Coronation symbol
Arisha Razi Khan shares beautiful clicks from Italy
Arisha Razi Khan shares beautiful clicks from Italy
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story