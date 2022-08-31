Khalil-ur-Rehman shocking revelation about Mehwish Hayat and other celebrities

Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar made an appearance on the Ahmad Ali Butt-hosted programme Super Over.

Recently, writer-director Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar made an appearance on the Ahmad Ali Butt-hosted programme Super Over. The author of Sadqay Tumhare revealed some information regarding his coworkers Humayun Saeed, Mehwish Hayat, Mahira Khan, and Nauman Ijaz.

Qamar discussed his feud with Mahira Khan and said that while he has forgiven her for calling him out following his altercation with Marvi Sirmed, he will never forget what happened.

Following a contentious fight between Sirmed and Qamar on the television programme Aaj Ayesha Ehtesham Kay Saath, the Raees actor tweeted on March 4, 2020.

Qamar claimed that London Nahi Jaunga was his final collaboration with Mehwish Hayat, who recently made Pakistan proud with her appearance in the Disney+ superhero series Miss Marvel.

Hayat has put a lot of effort into the sector, he continued, so now others should have a chance.

Additionally, he added, “I’m also bored of writing roles for Humayun Saeed.”

The Pyarey Afzal author also revealed that Khalil’s debut drama serial, Dastak our Darwaza, featured a partnership proposal from renowned actor Nauman Ijaz.

The writer said, “I auditioned Nauman Ijaz, and he failed, and then Usman Peerzada was selected.”

