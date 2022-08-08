Komal Meer’s birthday celebration grabs the attention of netizens

Actress Komal Meer is a young woman with a lovely appearance.

She was born in Islamabad in 1997.

Her father is very strict about her schooling and did not want her to pursue a career in show business when she was born into a low-income family.

Her father is very strict about her schooling and did not want her to pursue a career in show business when she was born into a low-income family. In an attempt to get away from her studies, Komal competed in a veet competition, but the outcome was not favorable.

Although Komal was interested in modeling, she didn’t want to pursue a career in acting. Her height was below average. She revealed on Nida Yasir’s morning program that she had received an arbitrary call on her phone but chose to ignore it.

She was startled when she got a message and a call for the audition again. She then frequently signed her first drama when visiting Hum’s TV office in Islamabad. This is how Komal began her professional life.

In addition to receiving many good wishes from her Instagram family, Zara Noor Abbas, a lovely actress and the child of Asma Ansari, also gave her a sweet birthday greeting. Here are some lovely images of this young woman from her birthday celebration. We sincerely hope you all like the celebratory photos.

