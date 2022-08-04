Kubra Khan looks stunning in traditional outfit

Kubra is a stunning and talented Pakistani actress.

Leading Pakistani actress Kubra Khan has a lot of happing on her social media account these days. The diva is the most followed celebrity on Instagram in Pakistan. Recently, Kubra shared her new spectacular click-in gorgeous look. The starlet always comes up with sparkling looks and showcased something trendy.

The diva has been rightly known as one of the most beautiful actresses in Pakistan, and these pictures of this beauty are proof of why she always looks so adorable.

She has played many brilliant roles in many Pakistani dramas and films. She is known for her leading role in several successful television serials.

Kubra Khan is a stunning and talented Pakistani actress. She was born on 16th June 1993 in London She also worked in Bollywood at the start of her career. She has played roles in many Pakistani dramas and films and named herself among the top showbiz actresses.

