Maaz Safder’s monthly income is shocking

Maaz Safder is a well-known Pakistani TikTok celebrity.

Maaz is a daily vlogger as he uploads his daily vlogs on his youtube channel.

He said that he thought his income would be the same as the price of two Alto cars in Pakistan.

Advertisement

Maaz Safder is a well-known Pakistani TikTok celebrity, YouTuber, and also a contestant of the famous game show “Aisay Chalay Ga” on Bol Entertainment. He is a content creator, social media influencer, and lifestyle blogger. He has a large fan following on his social media bills.

Maaz is a daily vlogger as he uploads his daily vlogs on his youtube channel. Maaz is the first-ever youtube vlogger who completed a one-year daily vlogging channel. Firstly, this young sensation started his career as a TikTok star but later on to his huge fan following, he was approached for the game show.

Maaz has continuously been importing his vlogs on his authentic youtube channel “Maaz Safder World” for two years. He has almost 2.5 million subscribers to his youtube channel. He stocks each information or update regarding his life on his blogs that are loved by his fanatics.

In Nadir Ali’s podcast, the 22-year-old YouTuber recently said how much he thinks he makes from YouTube. He said that he thought his income would be the same as the price of two Alto cars in Pakistan. Maaz answered Nadir Ali’s question by saying, “You can say that I earn equal to two Alto Cars monthly.” Well, retailers say that the estimated price of an Alto now ranges from 18 lacs to 22 lacs, depending on the model.

Also Read BOL Game show contestant Maaz Safder becomes fastest growing Vlogger on YouTube BOL Game show contestant Maaz Safder is a Pakistani YouTube vlogger. In...