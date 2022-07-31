Mahi Baloch new hairstyle gives her killer look

Mahi Baloch is a Pakistani actress.

She is known for her leading roles in several television serials including Drama Na Mar Jaet, Rasm-e-Mohabbat, Alif Allah Aur Insan.

The actress recently posted photos of herself on her Instagram account.

The Raastai actress took to Instagram to show off her new burgundy hair colour, which she flaunted in breathtaking images.

She captioned her post, “Feel your eyes, they all over me With the hair clip or without? Lemme know in the comments.”

Have a look at some of the enchanting pictures of Mahi:

The pictures are being liked by fans and have more than 1,334 likes this far. The fans flooded the comment section with heart emojis and sweet comments to laud her beauty.

Her hair and makeup enhance her natural attractiveness. She looks superb in a western outfit and regal looks created for her gorgeous look. The post has garnered much love from fans as they gushed over Mahi’s timeless beauty.

For the latest Entertainment News follow BOL News on Google News.