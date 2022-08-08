Advertisement
Mahira Khan Posts a childhood photo with Feeha Jamshed, internet users mock her  

Mahira Khan

  • Most of her friends are from a small group that she has known since she was a young child.
  • Mahira Khan and fashion designer Feeha Jamshed were classmates in high school as well as childhood friends.
  • Mahira Khan wished her pal a happy birthday and posted some old photos along with it.
A big star is Mahira Khan. Most of her friends are from a small group that she has known since she was a young child.

Mahira Khan and fashion designer Feeha Jamshed were classmates in high school as well as childhood friends. Mahira Khan wished her pal a happy birthday and posted some old photos along with it.

On the other side, Mahira Khan is the reigning queen of Pakistan’s television business thanks to her critically acclaimed first drama Hamsafar and her Bollywood breakthrough in Raees with Sharukh Khan.

However, as soon as they viewed the starlet’s teen photos, internet users began to mock her:

