Maria B. throws lavish party on her daughter’s 18th birthday

Maria Butt, popularly known as Maria. B, is a famous and appreciated fashion designer from Pakistan who decided to begin her company in 1998, not long after completing her studies. In 1999, she launched the Maria. B clothing line with the intention of reviving the essentially nonexistent fashion retail sector.

Maria. B recently threw a lavish party to celebrate her daughter Fatima’s 18th birthday. Maria posted some lovely pictures from the magnificent birthday celebration she had at her house on her Instagram account.

By “Cloud 9 event design,” a mesmerizing purple-themed floral decor was organized. Only close family members and close friends were present, making the gathering a private family affair.

