Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Maria B. throws lavish party on her daughter’s 18th birthday

Maria B. throws lavish party on her daughter’s 18th birthday

Articles
Advertisement
Maria B. throws lavish party on her daughter’s 18th birthday

Maria B. throws lavish party on her daughter’s 18th birthday

Advertisement

Maria Butt, popularly known as Maria. B, is a famous and appreciated fashion designer from Pakistan who decided to begin her company in 1998, not long after completing her studies. In 1999, she launched the Maria. B clothing line with the intention of reviving the essentially nonexistent fashion retail sector.

Maria. B recently threw a lavish party to celebrate her daughter Fatima’s 18th birthday. Maria posted some lovely pictures from the magnificent birthday celebration she had at her house on her Instagram account.

By “Cloud 9 event design,” a mesmerizing purple-themed floral decor was organized. Only close family members and close friends were present, making the gathering a private family affair.

Also Read

Maria B turned herself into a meme and people are loving it
Maria B turned herself into a meme and people are loving it

Pakistan’s renowned fashion designer Maria. B posted a video on her facebook...

Maria. B Celebrates Daughter’s 18th Birthday In Style

Advertisement

Maria. B Celebrates Daughter’s 18th Birthday In Style

Maria. B Celebrates Daughter’s 18th Birthday In Style

Maria. B Celebrates Daughter’s 18th Birthday In Style

Maria. B Celebrates Daughter’s 18th Birthday In Style

Maria. B Celebrates Daughter’s 18th Birthday In Style

Maria. B Celebrates Daughter’s 18th Birthday In Style

Advertisement

Maria. B Celebrates Daughter’s 18th Birthday In Style

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Georgia mansion owned by Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann no longer in foreclosure
Georgia mansion owned by Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann no longer in foreclosure
JoJo, the pop singer will make her Broadway debut as Satine
JoJo, the pop singer will make her Broadway debut as Satine
Karsen Liotta pays tribute to ‘one-of-a-kind’ actor Ray Liotta at Walk of Fame ceremony
Karsen Liotta pays tribute to ‘one-of-a-kind’ actor Ray Liotta at Walk of Fame ceremony
Kaitlynn Carter, Kristopher Brock welcome second child
Kaitlynn Carter, Kristopher Brock welcome second child
Minal Khan listens to this song whenever she miss her father
Minal Khan listens to this song whenever she miss her father
Dwayne Wade's transgender daughter Zaya gets legally name
Dwayne Wade's transgender daughter Zaya gets legally name
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story