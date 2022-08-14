Maria B. throws lavish party on her daughter’s 18th birthday

Maria B turned herself into a meme and people are loving it
Pakistan’s renowned fashion designer Maria. B posted a video on her facebook...
Maria Butt, popularly known as Maria. B, is a famous and appreciated fashion designer from Pakistan who decided to begin her company in 1998, not long after completing her studies. In 1999, she launched the Maria. B clothing line with the intention of reviving the essentially nonexistent fashion retail sector.
Maria. B recently threw a lavish party to celebrate her daughter Fatima’s 18th birthday. Maria posted some lovely pictures from the magnificent birthday celebration she had at her house on her Instagram account.
By “Cloud 9 event design,” a mesmerizing purple-themed floral decor was organized. Only close family members and close friends were present, making the gathering a private family affair.
Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.