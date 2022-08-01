Marina Khan lashes out on makers of ‘Yaara Vey’

Marina Khan is a Pakistani television and film actress.

Marina Khan is a Pakistani television and film actress, director, and producer. She was one of the most popular actresses of the 80s. Her television shows include Tanhaiyan, Dhoop Kinare, and many more.

The veteran actress used Instagram to call out the people who made the movie Yaara Vey, which Sami Khan was in.

The actress from Aulaad said that the people making this new movie haven’t yet paid her the amount they said they would. Khan also said that she could stop the execution until the movie came out, but she is too lazy to do so.

