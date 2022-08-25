Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Mathira looks ravishing in white outfit, See photos

Mathira looks ravishing in white outfit, See photos

Articles
Advertisement
Mathira looks ravishing in white outfit, See photos

Mathira looks ravishing in white outfit, See photos

Advertisement
  • Mathira is a Pakistani-Zimbabwean model and actress.
  • She posted photos of herself in a white outfit on her Instagram account.
  • She has 2.3 million followers on her Instagram account.
Advertisement

Mathira has steadily but firmly carved out a place for herself in the entertainment sector. She has charmed the audience in every role she has played, whether it be modelling or presenting.

The confident, audacious, and upbeat host has always stood out because she violates the strict standards of the Pakistani entertainment industry with her attitude.

She is quite active on social media and updates her fans and followers frequently. The actress recently posted photos of herself in a white outfit on her Instagram account.

She captioned her post, “Ghaltiyan bhi hogi aur galat bhi samjha jayega. Ye Zindagi hai yaar yahan tareefen bhi hongi aur zaleeel bhi kiya jayega.”

Take a look!

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

Advertisement

A post shared by Mathira M (@real_mathira)

The viral photos are getting a lot of likes on social media and there are also interesting comments from users. After her photos went viral, her admirers reacted positively. She has 2.3 million followers on her Instagram account.

Also Read

Mathira’s latest bold video goes viral
Mathira’s latest bold video goes viral

Mathira sahred a video on Instagram. Her video received many likes from...

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story