Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Minal Khan looks gorgeous and stylish in new bridal photoshoot

Minal Khan looks gorgeous and stylish in new bridal photoshoot

Articles
Advertisement
Minal Khan looks gorgeous and stylish in new bridal photoshoot

Minal Khan looks gorgeous and stylish in new bridal photoshoot

Advertisement
  • Minal Khan is a Pakistani television actress.
  • Recently she shared her new bridal photoshoot on attractive looks.
  • The viral photos are getting a lot of likes on social media.
Advertisement

Minal Khan, a rising star in Pakistan who has won hearts with her outstanding acting skills, demonstrates that she is the ideal of grace and elegance.

The 23-year-old popular social media sensation shares fun-filled photos and dancing gigs on her social media handles and this time was no exception either.

Recently, the ever-gorgeous Minal was featured in a bridal shoot in which she exuded royalty.

Take a look!

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Minal Ahsan (@minalkhan.official)

Advertisement

The viral photos are getting a lot of likes on social media and there are also interesting comments from users. After her photos went viral, her admirers reacted positively. people are loving her simplicity and flawless looks.

Minal is no stranger to accolades, and this time she is gaining the hearts of millions of people with her outstanding performance and gorgeous looks. She takes every opportunity to enchant her fans with her enthralling and cute appearance. Her every look, whether in shoots, or casual appearances, gives us serious fashion goals.

Also Read

Tabish Hashmi faces criticism for trolling Minal Khan
Tabish Hashmi faces criticism for trolling Minal Khan

Stand-up comedian Tabish Hashmi is renowned for being extremely skilled at what...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story