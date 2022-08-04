Minal Khan new gorgeous photo with niece Amal Muneeb

Minal Khan is a Pakistani television actress.

She has won hearts with her outstanding acting skills and gorgeous looks.

She has shared a new photo of herself with her niece Amal Muneeb.

Minal Khan, a rising star in Pakistan who has won hearts with her outstanding acting skills, demonstrates that she is the ideal of grace and elegance.

The famous celebrity couple Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt have a daughter named Amal Muneeb. Every time her parents post one of her adorable moments with their followers, the tiny cutie wins hearts and people’s adoration. Minal Khan has shared a new photo of herself with her niece Amal Muneeb.

Take a look!

Minal is no stranger to accolades, and this time she is gaining the hearts of millions of people with her outstanding performance and gorgeous looks. She takes every opportunity to enchant her fans with her enthralling and cute appearance. Her every look, whether in shoots, or casual appearances, gives us serious fashion goals.

