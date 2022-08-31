Advertisement
Muneeb Butt reveals about his caste, "Its Bhatt, became Butt owing to Punjabi dialect"

Muneeb Butt reveals about his caste, “Its Bhatt, became Butt owing to Punjabi dialect”

Articles
Muneeb Butt reveals about his caste, “Its Bhatt, became Butt owing to Punjabi dialect”

Muneeb Butt reveals about his caste

  • Actor Muneeb Butt revealed some information about his caste.
  • The Daldal actor said that his cast, which is pronounced “Butt” in Pakistan, is actually from the Bhatt family.
  • However, because of the Punjabi dialect, when Kashmiris immigrated to Pakistani Punjab from India, the caste name changed from Bhatt to Butt. “
In a recent interview with host Tabish Hashmi, actor Muneeb Butt revealed some information about his caste. The Daldal actor said that his cast, which is pronounced “Butt” in Pakistan, is actually from the Bhatt family. However, because of the Punjabi dialect, when Kashmiris immigrated to Pakistani Punjab from India, the caste name changed from Bhatt to Butt.

“Originally it is Bhatt, not Butt, when Kashmiris migrated here, the name became Butt. People in Punjab pronounce words differently, such as bhai (brother) becoming paen. They don’t use B and H together.”

In a previous interview with Waseem Badami, he did not hold back in criticizing the government for promising to provide all residents earning less than Rs. 40,000 with a Rs. 2,000 monthly stipends.

The Qarar hero had a humorous answer to the government’s assistance for the destitute while shedding light on inflation. He jokingly remarked that he would use that Rs 2,000 to marry off his daughter.

“I have kept them in the bank. I will buy a plot with the remaining amount.”

