Muneeb Butt shares picture with his daughter Amal

Muneeb Butt is a Pakistani actor who works in Urdu cinema and television. He started acting in 2012 and since then appeared in many notable television serials.

Amal Muneeb is the cute little daughter of the beautiful Pakistani couple Aiman Khan and Muneeb . Amal Muneeb is two years old, and she got famous as soon as her very first picture was shared by the family. Muneeb shares a picture of Amal Muneeb’s first day at school.

Take a look!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Muneeb Butt (@muneeb_butt)

He is known for his leading role in several television serials Shanakht, Humnasheen, Be Qasoor, Aik thi Misaal, Khatoon e Manzil and many more.

The photos are being liked by the fans and have more than likes this far. The comments section is also flooded with praise for the actor. He has 4.2 million followers on her Instagram account.