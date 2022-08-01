Advertisement
Nadia Afgan responds to vidya Balan’s criticism over Ranveer Singh’s nude shoot

Articles
  • Nadia Afgan is a Pakistani actress.
  • The Baaghi star reshared Vidya’s reaction to the bold shoot.
  • She is known for her work in theatre and television.
Nadia Afgan is a Pakistani actress who appears in Urdu films and television and films. She is known for her work in theatre and television.

Nadia has agreed with Bollywood star Vidya Balan’s response to actor Ranveer Singh’s naked photoshoot for an overseas magazine.

The Baaghi actress reshared Vidya’s reaction to the daring photoshoot on her Instagram stories and wrote “Exactly.”

In a recent photo shoot, Singh displayed his body lying on a Turkish carpet while completely naked. These were photographed specifically for Paper publications, and after the actor posted them online, they quickly went viral on other platforms.

A Mumbai-based lawyer who claimed the actor had offended women’s feelings and violated a woman’s modesty with his photoshoot filed a complaint against him a few days after the shoot’s publication. The Chembur Police Station then filed a complaint against the actor under sections 509, 292, and 294 of the Information Technology Act.

