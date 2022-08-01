Naimal Khawar looks pretty in recent clicks

Naimal Khawar talks about coming back on television
Naimal Khawar married Hamza Ali Abassi in 2019 and left showbiz...
Naimal Khawar is a Pakistani actress, visual artist, and painter. She made her acting debut in the television industry with her drama serial Anaa and gained all the praise from her fans.
These beautiful pink lips with clearly pinkish cheeks make her irresistible personality.
The diva is the most followed celebrity on Instagram in Pakistan. Recently, Naimal shared her new breathtaking photos in an adorable look. The starlet always came up with sparkling looks and showcased something trendy.
Here we are sharing some more inspirational looks of Naimal:
Take a look!
Advertisement
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
AdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Advertisement
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Advertisement
Fans are liking Naimal’s pictures and are also making interesting comments on them.
Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.