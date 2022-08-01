Advertisement
Naimal Khawar looks pretty in recent clicks

Naimal Khawar looks pretty in recent Clicks

  • Naimal Khawar is a Pakistani actress.
  • She shared her new breathtaking photos in an adorable look.
  • The starlet always came up with sparkling looks and showcased something trendy.
Naimal Khawar is a Pakistani actress, visual artist, and painter. She made her acting debut in the television industry with her drama serial Anaa and gained all the praise from her fans.

These beautiful pink lips with clearly pinkish cheeks make her irresistible personality.

The diva is the most followed celebrity on Instagram in Pakistan. Recently, Naimal shared her new breathtaking photos in an adorable look. The starlet always came up with sparkling looks and showcased something trendy.

Here we are sharing some more inspirational looks of Naimal:

Take a look!

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Naimal Khawar Abbasi (@naimalkhawarkhan)

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Naimal Khawar Abbasi (@naimalkhawarkhan)

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Naimal Khawar Abbasi (@naimalkhawarkhan)

Fans are liking Naimal’s pictures and are also making interesting comments on them.

Naimal Khawar talks about coming back on television
Naimal Khawar talks about coming back on television

  Naimal Khawar married Hamza Ali Abassi in 2019 and left showbiz...

