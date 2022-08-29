Navin Waqar discusses her marriage and divorce and how it affected her

Navin Waqar is a gifted Pakistani television actress who rose to fame after starring in the popular series “Humsafar” with Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan.

She married the comedian and actor Azfar Ali in 2012, but they later divorced for unspecified reasons.

Navin Waqar recently discussed how her marriage and divorce affected her in an interview. “

Advertisement

Navin Waqar is a gifted Pakistani television actress who rose to fame after starring in the popular series “Humsafar” with Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan. She married the comedian and actor Azfar Ali in 2012, but they later divorced for unspecified reasons.

Navin Waqar recently discussed how her marriage and divorce affected her in an interview. “Of course, it was difficult for me to go through this tough time during my career, because I was somebody who just started out. My first play was Humsafar and it just skyrocketed, giving me the spotlight”, says Navin.

Navin further added that “It was a very difficult transition to go from there and then pull yourself out of it and stand up again. It required a lot of strength. This whole situation made me realize how strong I was to be able to step out of that and then build myself up again. It was a great transition period for me and yes that has absolutely made me into that person where I don’t want to share my personal life with others.”

Also Read Navin Waqar Shares The Most Haunted Experience Of Her Life Almost everyone has listened to ghost stories in childhood, but there are...