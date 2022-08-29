Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Navin Waqar discusses her marriage and divorce and how it affected her

Navin Waqar discusses her marriage and divorce and how it affected her

Articles
Advertisement
Navin Waqar discusses her marriage and divorce and how it affected her

Navin Waqar discusses her marriage and divorce and how It affected her

Advertisement
  • Navin Waqar is a gifted Pakistani television actress who rose to fame after starring in the popular series “Humsafar” with Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan.
  • She married the comedian and actor Azfar Ali in 2012, but they later divorced for unspecified reasons.
  • Navin Waqar recently discussed how her marriage and divorce affected her in an interview. “
Advertisement

 Navin Waqar is a gifted Pakistani television actress who rose to fame after starring in the popular series “Humsafar” with Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan. She married the comedian and actor Azfar Ali in 2012, but they later divorced for unspecified reasons.

Navin Waqar recently discussed how her marriage and divorce affected her in an interview. “Of course, it was difficult for me to go through this tough time during my career, because I was somebody who just started out. My first play was Humsafar and it just skyrocketed, giving me the spotlight”, says Navin.

Navin further added that “It was a very difficult transition to go from there and then pull yourself out of it and stand up again. It required a lot of strength. This whole situation made me realize how strong I was to be able to step out of that and then build myself up again. It was a great transition period for me and yes that has absolutely made me into that person where I don’t want to share my personal life with others.”

Also Read

Navin Waqar Shares The Most Haunted Experience Of Her Life
Navin Waqar Shares The Most Haunted Experience Of Her Life

Almost everyone has listened to ghost stories in childhood, but there are...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story