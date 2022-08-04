Netizens criticize Afifa Jibran beach photos

Afifa Jibran, Syed Jibran’s wife, is getting a lot of flak for posting pictures of herself on the beach.

They have all the insights into the life of these celebs.

She started posting some surprisingly bad and hot photos on social media.

Well, rumours and guesses are spreading on social media, and it’s interesting that sometimes these rumours turn out to be true. Social media has made it easier and more convenient for people to talk to their favourite celebrities. They know everything there is to know about these famous people. We saw that rumours of showbiz couples breaking up were true after they got a lot of attention on social media.

In the above situation, the best example is the split between Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir. Another famous wife made people wonder if she and her husband were splitting up. We are talking about Afifa Jibran, who is Syed Jibran’s wife. Recently, this diva started posting some surprisingly bad and hot photos on social media.

Fans of Afifa Jibran are always shocked by the pictures she posts. Syed Jibran hasn’t come to get his wife out of trouble. These stunningly beautiful pictures are enough to start a fight. Here are some more amazing pictures that we want to show you.

She was seen on the beach wearing clothes that were very revealing. People thought she might not be living with her husband because of how she acted and dressed. Fans are very interested in what’s going on. Surprisingly, there is no sign of Syed Jibran on her Instagram account. She has also changed her name on her Instagram account.

