Nida Yasir shares adorable family pictures from USA

  • Nida Yasir is a Pakistani television host and former actress.
  • The Hum Tum actress took to her Instagram and shared her recent family photos.
  • She has 1.9 million followers on her Instagram account.
Nida Yasir is a Pakistani television host, former actress, and model known for her role as Saima in the television drama Hum Tum.

She took the start of her Showbiz career with Acting. In 2009 she got a chance to be a part of the comic drama serial ‘Naadaniyan’ opposite Yasir Nawaz and Danish Nawaz.

The Hum Tum actress took to her Instagram and shared her recent family photos that left the fans amazed with her charm. She captioned her post, “Symphony of the seas royal cari bbean cruise.”

Take a look!

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Nida Yasir (@itsnidayasir.official)

She has 1.9 million followers on her Instagram account. She is one of those actresses who has always inspired a positive and upbeat reaction from the audience.

Also Read

Nida Yasir gorgeous pictures from Chicago strike a spell
Nida Yasir gorgeous pictures from Chicago strike a spell

Nida Yasir is a veteran morning show host who has hosted the...

