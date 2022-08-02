Nida Yasir shares adorable family pictures from USA

Nida Yasir is a Pakistani television host and former actress.





Nida Yasir is a Pakistani television host, former actress, and model known for her role as Saima in the television drama Hum Tum.

She took the start of her Showbiz career with Acting. In 2009 she got a chance to be a part of the comic drama serial ‘Naadaniyan’ opposite Yasir Nawaz and Danish Nawaz.

The Hum Tum actress took to her Instagram and shared her recent family photos that left the fans amazed with her charm. She captioned her post, “Symphony of the seas royal cari bbean cruise.”

Take a look!

She has 1.9 million followers on her Instagram account. She is one of those actresses who has always inspired a positive and upbeat reaction from the audience.