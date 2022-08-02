Nida Yasir shares adorable family pictures from USA

Nida Yasir gorgeous pictures from Chicago strike a spell
Nida Yasir is a veteran morning show host who has hosted the...
Nida Yasir is a Pakistani television host, former actress, and model known for her role as Saima in the television drama Hum Tum.
She took the start of her Showbiz career with Acting. In 2009 she got a chance to be a part of the comic drama serial ‘Naadaniyan’ opposite Yasir Nawaz and Danish Nawaz.
The Hum Tum actress took to her Instagram and shared her recent family photos that left the fans amazed with her charm. She captioned her post, “Symphony of the seas royal cari bbean cruise.”
Take a look!
Advertisement
AdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Advertisement
She has 1.9 million followers on her Instagram account. She is one of those actresses who has always inspired a positive and upbeat reaction from the audience.
Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.