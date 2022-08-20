Noor Khan looks fabulous in beautiful eastern wear

Noor Khan is a Pakistani television actress.

She was last seen playing the role of Noor in the drama serial Bharam.

The viral picture is getting a lot of likes on social media.

Noor Zafar Khan is a well-known Pakistani television actress known for her simple beauty and talented acting abilities. Noor Khan is the sister of prominent Pakistani actress Sarah Khan, and the sisters are identical twins. Noor has appeared in a number of Pakistani dramas, and her fans adore her acting and fashion sense.

Noor has recently posted a Picture She pretty in this beautiful eastern wear.

Take a look!

She then made her acting debut in the dramas Preet Na Kariyo Koi and Saya-e-Dewar Bhi Nahi, before earning recognition with the romantic drama Gustakh Ishq.

She appeared as Noor in Urdu1’s short film Noor opposite Asim Azhar. Khan worked in the drama serial Tou Dil Ka Kiya Hua and made a special appearance in Angeline Malik’s drama series Kabhi Band Kabhi Baja. She was last seen playing the role of Noor in the drama serial Bharam.

