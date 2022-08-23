Nooreh Shahroz reaction on her half/step sister Zahra Shahroz

Shahroz Sabzwari is the father of two lovely girls. He has a daughter named Zahra Shahroz with wife Sadaf Kanwal.

Today, Shahroz Sabzwari is the father of two lovely girls. He has a daughter named Zahra Shahroz with wife Sadaf Kanwal. He also has a daughter named Nooreh Shahroz with his ex-wife, the actress Syra Yousuf. The young girl’s name was also inspired by the fact that she was born on the tenth of Muharram.

Shahroz and Sadaf’s friends, relatives, and admirers all showered Zahra with blessings and prayers after seeing her adorable images, which enthralled the internet. The best photo from the big day was when younger sister Zahra Shahroz was introduced to older sister Nooreh.

The moments of the two sisters together that Sadaf and Shahroz have had are unquestionably heartwarming to watch:

Behroze Sabzwari, Nooreh and Zahra’s grandfather, appeared as a guest on Fuchsia and discussed Nooreh’s reaction to the new member of the family. He claimed that Nooreh simply spends time in her room with her sister, asking Sadaf to visit when it was time for Zahra to eat. She is very devoted to her young sister, and even the family is taken aback by how well the two get along.