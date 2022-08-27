Pakistan floods: Celebrities grief over the calamity

The government has declared a national emergency after the recent rains that played havoc in the country and the nation is in a severe misery.

The people across the country have been voicing for the flood victims and donations are being poured in from all over to rescue and rehabilitate the affectees.

Similarly, the celebrities in Pakistan have been raising their voice for the victims and expressing their grief over the calamity that has brought the country to a standstill.

Lets have a look what the celebrities have to say over the national disaster:

Devastating! Heartbreaking! Cant even imagine what our people are going through, we have to unite and help each other in every way possible! Its time like these we stand as one! #FloodsInPakistan — Hareem Farooq (@FarooqHareem) August 27, 2022

My dear fellow cricketer & brother @SAfridiOfficial & @SAFoundationN are doing a lot of on ground work for flood relief. Please help them out in all possible ways whether through donations or physical presence. I would have been there if i could walk Lala😭.

Still recovering. pic.twitter.com/kD8dy4C1Wo — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) August 27, 2022

In this hard time, I request all the citizens to help and donate as much as they can for the sufferer of the flood that has caused great catastrophe in Balochistan, Sindh and South Punjab. Let us come out of this as a nation. Advertisement — Shaheen Shah Afridi (@iShaheenAfridi) August 25, 2022