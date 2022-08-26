Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
 People adore Ali Ansari’s Newest Song “Itna Deep Jaoge”

 People adore Ali Ansari’s Newest Song “Itna Deep Jaoge”

Articles
Advertisement
 People adore Ali Ansari’s Newest Song “Itna Deep Jaoge”

 People adore Ali Ansari’s Newest Song

Advertisement
  • Ali Ansari is an attractive and skilled Pakistani model and actor who debuted in the entertainment industry in 2015.
  • Saboor Aly, one of Pakistan’s top actresses, is the wife of Ali Ansari.
  • Itna Deep Jaoge,” Ali Ansari’s most recent single, was recently published.
Advertisement

Ali Ansari is an attractive and skilled Pakistani model and actor who debuted in the entertainment industry in 2015. Despite having no formal training in the arts, Ali Ansari has quickly won the hearts and recognition of her fans. Saboor Aly, one of Pakistan’s top actresses, is the wife of Ali Ansari. The couple wed in a celebrity-studded ceremony earlier this year.

“Itna Deep Jaoge,” Ali Ansari’s most recent single, was recently published. Produced by Vantage Productions and directed by Nabeel-Ur-Rehman is Ali Ansari’s rap song.

The moment the song was made public on YouTube, internet users began applauding the actor for his incredible singing abilities. While admiring Ali, several of the keyboard warriors claimed that he has an amazing voice and is even singing better than Bollywood rappers. What the audience had to say is below!

Also Read

Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari’s couple slays together
Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari’s couple slays together

The love-filled pictures of Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari, a famous Pakistani...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story