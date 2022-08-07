Photos: Minal Khan surprises her fans with new look

Minal Khan is a young and stunning Pakistani actress and model.

The 23-year-old is gaining the hearts of millions of people with her outstanding performance and gorgeous looks.

She looks absolutely gorgeous in this dupatta look.

Advertisement

Minal Khan, a young and stunning Pakistani actress and model, began her career in show business as a child star but is now regarded as one of Pakistan’s top actors.

Minal is no stranger to accolades, and this time she is gaining the hearts of millions of people with her outstanding performance and gorgeous looks. She takes every opportunity to enchant her fans with her enthralling and cute appearance. Her every look, whether in shoots, or casual appearances, gives us serious fashion goals.

The 23-year-old popular social media sensation shares fun-filled photos on her social media handles and this time was no exception either. She looks absolutely gorgeous in this dupatta look.

Have a look!

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Pakistan Showbiz (@showbizzpakistaniofficial) Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Pakistan Showbiz (@showbizzpakistaniofficial) Advertisement Also Read Infinite affection fills Minal Khan’s heart for her daughter Amal Minal Khan hugs her 3-year-old niece Amal. Amal, who was born on...

Advertisement