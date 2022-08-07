Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Photos: Minal Khan surprises her fans with new look

Photos: Minal Khan surprises her fans with new look

Articles
Advertisement
Photos: Minal Khan surprises her fans with new look

Photos: Minal Khan surprises her fans with new look

Advertisement
  • Minal Khan is a young and stunning Pakistani actress and model.
  • The 23-year-old is gaining the hearts of millions of people with her outstanding performance and gorgeous looks.
  • She looks absolutely gorgeous in this dupatta look.
Advertisement

Minal Khan, a young and stunning Pakistani actress and model, began her career in show business as a child star but is now regarded as one of Pakistan’s top actors.

Minal is no stranger to accolades, and this time she is gaining the hearts of millions of people with her outstanding performance and gorgeous looks. She takes every opportunity to enchant her fans with her enthralling and cute appearance. Her every look, whether in shoots, or casual appearances, gives us serious fashion goals.

The 23-year-old popular social media sensation shares fun-filled photos on her social media handles and this time was no exception either. She looks absolutely gorgeous in this dupatta look.

Have a look!
Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

Advertisement

A post shared by Pakistan Showbiz (@showbizzpakistaniofficial)

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Pakistan Showbiz (@showbizzpakistaniofficial)

Advertisement

Also Read

Infinite affection fills Minal Khan’s heart for her daughter Amal
Infinite affection fills Minal Khan’s heart for her daughter Amal

Minal Khan hugs her 3-year-old niece Amal. Amal, who was born on...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Pathaan 4th saturday box office: Film sees highest growth percentage
Pathaan 4th saturday box office: Film sees highest growth percentage
Kate Middleton is retaliating against Meghan Markle with major changes: Expert says
Kate Middleton is retaliating against Meghan Markle with major changes: Expert says
Most recent episode of 'South Park' featured
Most recent episode of 'South Park' featured "Prince and Princess of Canada
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are 'very concerned' about their declining popularity in US
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are 'very concerned' about their declining popularity in US
Feroze Khan said Chinnoy claimed to be an investigative journalist
Feroze Khan said Chinnoy claimed to be an investigative journalist
Mashal Khan new bold pictures goes viral on internet
Mashal Khan new bold pictures goes viral on internet
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story