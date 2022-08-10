Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Photos: Ramsha Khan looks exquisite in her recent pictures

Photos: Ramsha Khan looks exquisite in her recent pictures

Articles
Advertisement
Photos: Ramsha Khan looks exquisite in her recent pictures

Photos: Ramsha Khan looks exquisite in her recent pictures

Advertisement

Ramsha Khan is a beautiful Pakistani actress, model, and host who started her career in 2010 on local television.

Actress Ramsha has left her fans stunned with the latest scintillating pictures shared on her social media.

Take a look!

Advertisement

She is adored by millions of people and has amassed immense appreciation and fame in a short period of time.

She has 2.5 million followers on her Instagram account. In the photo shared by Ramsha Khan, it can be seen that the actress is looking very gorgeous.

The photos are being liked by the fans and have more than likes this far. The comments section is also flooded with praise for the actress.

Also Read

Ramsha Khan & Ahad Raza Mir shipped together after her praises for him
Ramsha Khan & Ahad Raza Mir shipped together after her praises for him

Ramsha, a diva in Lollywood, has been enjoying success. Ramsha, on the...

Advertisement

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Prince Harry was impressed by 'educated' Meghan Markle
Prince Harry was impressed by 'educated' Meghan Markle
Ant-man and the Wasp: Quantumania crosses $100 million mark on its first weekend
Ant-man and the Wasp: Quantumania crosses $100 million mark on its first weekend
Fans react to Hasan Raheem reading 'Desperately Seeking Shah Rukh Khan'
Fans react to Hasan Raheem reading 'Desperately Seeking Shah Rukh Khan'
Prince Harry and Meghan to be kept away from spotlight at coronation
Prince Harry and Meghan to be kept away from spotlight at coronation
CW's Riverdale season 7 estimated release date on Netflix
CW's Riverdale season 7 estimated release date on Netflix
Sanam Jung sheds light on wearing fat-suit for ‘Pyari Mona’
Sanam Jung sheds light on wearing fat-suit for ‘Pyari Mona’
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story