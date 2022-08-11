Advertisement
Rabab Hashim new photo makes round on social media

Rabab Hashim new photo makes round on social media

Rabab Hashim new photo makes round on social media

Rabab Hashim new photo makes round on social media

Rabab Hashim is a Pakistani actress and model. She was born on November 28th, 1988 in Karachi. She is one of the most popular actresses in the industry.

The actress shared a gorgeous photo of herself on Instagram, which quickly went viral.

Take a look!

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Rabab Hashim (@abbiehashim)

The viral picture is getting a lot of likes on social media, and there are also interesting comments from users.

It is not an exaggeration to say that she strives for perfection in all she does in order to win the hearts of her audience. Rabab has also acted in a number of television programs, and her work has been well received.

