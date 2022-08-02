Advertisement
Articles
Rabeeca Khan becomes fashion icon as she gets noticed for her beautiful look

Rabeeca Khan is a famous TikToker, YouTube, and Social Media Star. She got fame from her amazing videos and her innocence and cuteness. She has approximately 5 million followers on her TikTok account.

You guys just watched a video of Rabeeca where she was seen on a game show with her mother. It’s crazy to compare how she looked before and after the surgery. She and her mother were both wearing hijabs, but people said that their fame had made them into completely different people.

She is having fun with her friend Hussain. She is wearing a classic black and gold gown that makes her look like an angel. We can’t stop thinking about her. She is quickly becoming the most famous person on social media. We’re going to show you all these cute clicks. Remember to take a look.

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Rabeeca Khan (@rabeecakhan)

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Rabeeca Khan (@rabeecakhan)

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Rabeeca Khan (@rabeecakhan)

Also Read

Will Rabeeca Khan quit TikTok for ‘BOL Ka Pakistan’?
Will Rabeeca Khan quit TikTok for ‘BOL Ka Pakistan’?

Rumours are circulating on social media that the famous TikToker Rabeeca Khan has...

 

