Rabi Pirzada claims, women with bold dresses stay away from me

Rabi Pirzada has said that whenever she saw a hijab woman in the past, she used to stand two steps away from her and now women with bold clothes stay away from me. Rabi Pirzada in an interview before leaving showbiz Talked about life and also spoke openly about people’s hatred towards him after his videos were leaked.

Rabi Pirzada said that when a campaign was launched against me on social media, I started hating myself and those people who I considered to be my best benefactors also left me. She said that only my parents stood by me. And she prays that God blesses everyone with parents like them.

In response to a question, she said that although I have started wearing hijab, she is still the same Rabi Peerzada as before. He said that I still keep the hair of the first part of the head open during the hijab because I am always like this, I do not hide my hair in front of the camera. Rabi Pirzada said that I wear hijab now.

However, my driver and cook are also non-mahram men, so as I remain veiled in front of them, at the same time they prayed that Allah would grant me the ability to veil completely.

She said that when I used to wear a pant shirt or a bold dress in the past, I used to take two steps away from veiled women and now women with bold dresses stay away from me. Rabi Pirzada said that I think So it is understood that in fact veiled women look beautiful. He said that in the past when someone suggested me to go for Umrah, I used to say why should I go for Umrah, but now I wish that only Makkah and Madinah would see it. Rabi Pirzada said that I eat food for four people alone, while I like sweets very much and eat up to one and a half kilos of sweets at a time.

