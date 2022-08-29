Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s reappearance after Controversy, netizens’ hilarious reactions

One of Pakistan’s biggest stars and most popular musicians are without a doubt Rahat Fateh Ali Khan.

One of Pakistan’s biggest stars and most popular musicians are without a doubt Rahat Fateh Ali Khan. He has achieved extraordinary success in his career and brought honour to Pakistan on a global scale. Rahat Fateh Ali Khan has primarily been in the headlines for failing to pay taxes, despite having sung so many songs, performing at events all over the world, and receiving a PhD.

But Rahat Fateh Ali Khan recently shocked everyone when a video of him appeared in which he appeared to be intoxicated. When the video first appeared, it received a lot of feedback from viewers and quickly became fairly popular.

So, days after his contentious video went viral online, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s photo with supporters was released during a performance. Women clamoured to take photos with him and were all around him.

