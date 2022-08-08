Recent clicks of Feroze Khan’s sister Humaima Malick taken in Medina

Feroze Khan, one of the best actors in the business, has a sister named Humaima Malick.

She was not well-liked among Pakistanis despite appearing in Bollywood.

The actress underwent surgery for an appendix rupture after travelling to Turkey and dealing with hardships.

Advertisement

Feroze Khan, one of the best actors in the business, has a sister named Humaima Malick. She is an actress herself. She participated in several films and dramas. She has also worked in Bollywood; her contentious film costarred Imran Hashmi.

She was not well-liked among Pakistanis despite appearing in Bollywood. She received criticism for the audacious role. She wed Shamoon Abbasi in 2010, and the couple divorced in 2012. The actress underwent surgery for an appendix rupture after travelling to Turkey and dealing with hardships. She’s all right now. She reportedly left the entertainment world last year and decided to convert to Islam.

The actress recently travelled to Medina for Umrah. She logged onto Instagram and uploaded pictures. She can be seen donning a pink abaya and a headscarf in the most recent posts. She wrote “Pyar Ha Pyar Banto” as the caption beneath the picture. She is also visible in front of Roza e Muhammad; the photo’s caption reads, “Mere Sarkar.”

Also Read