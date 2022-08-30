Saboor Aly and Kinza Hashmi attend birthday party of Sara’s daughter

Saboor and Kinza Hashmi attend the birthday party of Sara’s daughter.

Saboor Aly is a gorgeous Pakistani actress and model. She was born on March 3rd, 1995 in Lahore. In 2011, she made her acting debut in the drama serial Choti Si Kahaani as a supporting character.

We are sharing these outstanding and captivating clicks from the event.

Have a look.

Kinza Hashmi is a Pakistani actress who works on television. She was born on March 7, 1997, in Lahore, but currently resides in Karachi. She started her acting career in 2014 and appeared in several television commercials and serials.

