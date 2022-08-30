Saboor Aly and Kinza Hashmi attend birthday party of Sara’s daughter

Saboor Aly flaunts a chic look at Sara Ali’s brunch party
Saboor Aly attended the opening party for Sara Ali's cosmetic line with...
Saboor Aly is a gorgeous Pakistani actress and model. She was born on March 3rd, 1995 in Lahore. In 2011, she made her acting debut in the drama serial Choti Si Kahaani as a supporting character.
Saboor and Kinza Hashmi are spotted at the birthday bash of Sara’s daughter.
First of all, fans would be just in awe to know that Sara has two gorgeous daughters and we could never guess this fact.
We are sharing these outstanding and captivating clicks from the event.
Have a look.
Kinza Hashmi is a Pakistani actress who works on television. She was born on March 7, 1997, in Lahore, but currently resides in Karachi. She started her acting career in 2014 and appeared in several television commercials and serials.
