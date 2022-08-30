Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Saboor Aly and Kinza Hashmi attend birthday party of Sara’s daughter

Saboor Aly and Kinza Hashmi attend birthday party of Sara’s daughter

Articles
Advertisement
Saboor Aly and Kinza Hashmi attend birthday party of Sara’s daughter

Saboor Aly and Kinza Hashmi attend birthday party of Sara’s daughter

Advertisement
  • Saboor and Kinza Hashmi attend the birthday party of Sara’s daughter.
  • Sara has two gorgeous daughters and we could never guess this fact.
  • Saboor and Kinza are gorgeous Pakistani actresses and models.
Advertisement

Saboor Aly is a gorgeous Pakistani actress and model. She was born on March 3rd, 1995 in Lahore. In 2011, she made her acting debut in the drama serial Choti Si Kahaani as a supporting character.

Saboor and Kinza Hashmi are spotted at the birthday bash of Sara’s daughter.

First of all, fans would be just in awe to know that Sara has two gorgeous daughters and we could never guess this fact.

We are sharing these outstanding and captivating clicks from the event.

Have a look.

Advertisement

Kinza Hashmi is a Pakistani actress who works on television. She was born on March 7, 1997, in Lahore, but currently resides in Karachi. She started her acting career in 2014 and appeared in several television commercials and serials.

Also Read

Saboor Aly flaunts a chic look at Sara Ali’s brunch party
Saboor Aly flaunts a chic look at Sara Ali’s brunch party

Saboor Aly attended the opening party for Sara Ali's cosmetic line with...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story