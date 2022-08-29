Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Sadaf Kanwal gets midnight birthday surprise from Shehroz Sabzwari

Sadaf Kanwal gets midnight birthday surprise from Shehroz Sabzwari

Articles
Advertisement
Sadaf Kanwal gets midnight birthday surprise from Shehroz Sabzwari

Sadaf received midnight surprise party

Advertisement
  • Sadaf Kanwal is a breathtaking and beautiful Pakistani supermodel who shot to fame after marrying actor Shahroz Sabzwari.
  • After getting married in 2020, the couple welcomed Zehra Sabzwari, a darling baby girl.
  • Supermodel Sadaf Kanwal recently appeared to be having a birthday celebration with her loved ones.
Advertisement

 Sadaf Kanwal is a breathtaking and beautiful Pakistani supermodel who shot to fame after marrying actor Shahroz Sabzwari. After getting married in 2020, the couple welcomed Zehra Sabzwari, a darling baby girl.

Supermodel Sadaf Kanwal recently appeared to be having a birthday celebration with her loved ones. It appears that Sadaf was surprised with a birthday celebration at midnight by her husband and other friends.

Have a look at the pictures from Sadaf’s birthday celebration!

Also Read

Sadaf Kanwal wishes birthday to the love of her life
Sadaf Kanwal wishes birthday to the love of her life

The daughter of Shahroze Sabzwari and Sadaf Kanwal was the center of...

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Samar Rana, stage actor detained in Lahore for fraud
Samar Rana, stage actor detained in Lahore for fraud
Cast of
Cast of "Sanak" spotted in Lahore
Saba Faisal swears to disown son if Salman stays with wife Neha 
Saba Faisal swears to disown son if Salman stays with wife Neha 
Mawra Hocane steals hearts with new photoshoot
Mawra Hocane steals hearts with new photoshoot
Hina Ashfaq performs on Badi Mushkil by Madhuri Dixit as respect
Hina Ashfaq performs on Badi Mushkil by Madhuri Dixit as respect
Photos: Neelam Muneer rocks chic look in latest viral pictures
Photos: Neelam Muneer rocks chic look in latest viral pictures
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story