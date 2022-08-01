Advertisement
Salma Agha Khan's daughter Zara Khan latest bold pictures viral on social media

Salma Agha Khan’s daughter Zara Khan latest bold pictures viral on social media

Articles
Salma Agha Khan’s daughter Zara Khan latest bold pictures viral on social media

Salma Agha Khan’s daughter Zara Khan latest bold pictures viral on social media

  • Salma Agha is a British singer and actress.
  • Zara Khan is known in Bollywood by the name of Sasha Khan.
  • Here we are giving her fans a treat with these photos.
Salma Agha is a British singer and actress who worked in Pakistani and Indian movies in the 1980s and the early 1990s. She was born in Karachi and raised in London, where she received several films offers from Indian directors.

In Bollywood, Zara Khan is known as Sasha Khan. She got her start in a movie with Arjun Kapoor, which was made by the huge production company Yash Raj films. She was so beautiful that she lit up the screens. We are in love with the way she looks, which is so incredibly interesting and beautiful. She has such a dreamy look that it’s easy for anyone to fall in love with her. Sasha has had a lot of success and fame, and it was hard for her to make a name for herself in an industry with so much competition. Fans are truly waiting for some more movies of Sasha.

She is very active on her social media accounts, and she never misses a chance to impress her followers by posting pictures of herself.

Here are some of her stunning photos:

Have a look!

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Pakistan Showbiz (@showbizzpakistaniofficial)

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Pakistan Showbiz (@showbizzpakistaniofficial)

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Pakistan Showbiz (@showbizzpakistaniofficial)

