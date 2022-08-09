Advertisement
Samina Ahmad and Manzar Sehabi gave us major couple goals

Samina Ahmad and Manzar Sehabi gave us major couple goals

Samina Ahmad and Manzar Sehabi gave us major couple goals

Samina Ahmad and Manzar Sehabi gave us major couple goals

  • Samina Ahmad is a Pakistani film and television actress.
  • The best examples of this are Samina and Manzar Sehabi.
  • Fans get inspiration from this loving and beautiful couple, as they publicly show love for each other.
Samina Ahmad is a Pakistani film and television actress, producer, and director. She is a veteran television actress with over 50 years of work experience in the Urdu entertainment industry.

She is known for her leading roles in several television serials including Waaris, Alif Noon, Family Front, Dhoop Mai Sawan, Tanveer Fatima, Azhar Ki Ayegi Barat, Chand Parosa and many more.

Love can happen anywhere at any age. People can find love even in the later ages and it’s nothing to be ashamed of.  The best examples of this are Samina and Manzar Sehabi. Since they got married in 2020, the couple has shown each other a lot of love and care.

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by MANZAR SEHBAI (@manzarsehbai)

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by MANZAR SEHBAI (@manzarsehbai)

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by MANZAR SEHBAI (@manzarsehbai)

Fans get inspiration from this loving and beautiful couple, as they publicly show love for each other.

Manzar Sehbai is a Pakistani actor who appears in Lollywood films and serials. He has worked in different drama serials and made his film debut in 2011.

Samina Ahmad’s Sketchy Act Before Her Nikkah
Samina Ahmad’s Sketchy Act Before Her Nikkah

Pakistan's senior and versatile actress Samina Ahmad has been a part of...

