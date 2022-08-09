Samina Ahmad and Manzar Sehabi gave us major couple goals

Samina Ahmad’s Sketchy Act Before Her Nikkah
Pakistan's senior and versatile actress Samina Ahmad has been a part of...
Samina Ahmad is a Pakistani film and television actress, producer, and director. She is a veteran television actress with over 50 years of work experience in the Urdu entertainment industry.
She is known for her leading roles in several television serials including Waaris, Alif Noon, Family Front, Dhoop Mai Sawan, Tanveer Fatima, Azhar Ki Ayegi Barat, Chand Parosa and many more.
Love can happen anywhere at any age. People can find love even in the later ages and it’s nothing to be ashamed of. The best examples of this are Samina and Manzar Sehabi. Since they got married in 2020, the couple has shown each other a lot of love and care.
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Advertisement
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Fans get inspiration from this loving and beautiful couple, as they publicly show love for each other.
Manzar Sehbai is a Pakistani actor who appears in Lollywood films and serials. He has worked in different drama serials and made his film debut in 2011.
Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.