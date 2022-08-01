Sarah Khan gives perfect summer vibes in cute rainbow dress

Sarah Khan is a Pakistani actress.

Sarah Khan’s stunning sense of style has always drawn attention to her ultra-chic fashion statements, and this time was no exception.

The Sabbat actress recently donned a magical-ethereal attire and robbed our hearts with her embellished looks.

Take a look!

The pictures are being liked by fans and have more than 376,712 likes this far. She is one of those actresses who has always elicited a favorable and optimistic response from the audience.

Sarah Khan also known as Sarah Falak, is a Pakistani actress who has appeared in a number of Urdu-language television shows. Sarah’s portrayal as headstrong antagonist Miraal in Sabaat established Khan as a leading actress in the Pakistani entertainment industry.

On the work front, Sarah Khan has been lauded for her performance in the drama serial Hum Tum. The drama serial has been written by Saima Akram Chaudhry and is directed by Danish Nawaz.

