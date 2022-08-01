Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sarah Khan gives perfect summer vibes in cute rainbow dress

Sarah Khan gives perfect summer vibes in cute rainbow dress

Articles
Advertisement
Sarah Khan gives perfect summer vibes in cute rainbow dress

Sarah Khan gives perfect summer vibes in cute rainbow dress

Advertisement
  • Sarah Khan is a Pakistani actress.
  • The Sabbat actress recently donned a magical-ethereal attire and robbed our hearts.
  • The pictures are being liked by fans and have more than 376,712 likes this far.
Advertisement

Sarah Khan’s stunning sense of style has always drawn attention to her ultra-chic fashion statements, and this time was no exception.

The Sabbat actress recently donned a magical-ethereal attire and robbed our hearts with her embellished looks.

Take a look!

Advertisement

The pictures are being liked by fans and have more than 376,712 likes this far. She is one of those actresses who has always elicited a favorable and optimistic response from the audience.

Sarah Khan also known as Sarah Falak, is a Pakistani actress who has appeared in a number of Urdu-language television shows. Sarah’s portrayal as headstrong antagonist Miraal in Sabaat established Khan as a leading actress in the Pakistani entertainment industry.

On the work front, Sarah Khan has been lauded for her performance in the drama serial Hum Tum. The drama serial has been written by Saima Akram Chaudhry and is directed by Danish Nawaz.

Also Read

Sarah Falak, Falak Shabbir & baby Alyana’s adorable glimpses from Turkey
Sarah Falak, Falak Shabbir & baby Alyana’s adorable glimpses from Turkey

One of the most adored showbiz couples, Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir,...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Ayeza Khan is enjoying her vacation with favourite people
Ayeza Khan is enjoying her vacation with favourite people
Amna Ilyas faces criticism for controversial selfie
Amna Ilyas faces criticism for controversial selfie
Hania Aamir celebrated her 26th birthday with friends
Hania Aamir celebrated her 26th birthday with friends
BTS Jimin opens about missing band member Jin
BTS Jimin opens about missing band member Jin
Camilla 'barely moves' in public without 'glancing at' King Charles III
Camilla 'barely moves' in public without 'glancing at' King Charles III
Wahaj Ali and Bilal Saeed dance together at a wedding
Wahaj Ali and Bilal Saeed dance together at a wedding
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story