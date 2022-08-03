Shehzad Roy has interesting question for people who use Twitter

Shehzad is a Pakistani singer.

On his Twitter account, he asked the right questions about what people care about.

The 45-year-old called out people’s obsession with WIFI and the internet and general.

Shehzad Roy is a Pakistani singer-songwriter, guitarist, activist, social worker and humanitarian. He started his singing career in 1995.

Shehzad tweeted, “Agar marnay kay baad pata lagay kay Dozakh mein wifi hai aur Jannat mein nahi to log Kya prefer karaingay?”

Agar marnay kay baad pata lagay kay Dozakh mein wifi hai aur Jannat mein nahi to log Kya prefer karaingay?

— Shehzad Roy (@ShehzadRoy) August 3, 2022