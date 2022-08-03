Shehzad Roy has interesting question for people who use Twitter

Shehzad Roy and Sajal Aly defy gender stereotypes by empowering women
Shehzad Roy and Sajal Aly's new song Tum Ho To is a...
Shehzad Roy is a Pakistani singer-songwriter, guitarist, activist, social worker and humanitarian. He started his singing career in 1995.
On his Twitter account, he asked the right questions about what people care about.
The 45-year-old called out people’s general infatuation with WiFi and the internet in the appropriate tones. Roy, who is never afraid to express things plainly, kept his remarks lighthearted and asked the crowd a challenging question.
Shehzad tweeted, “Agar marnay kay baad pata lagay kay Dozakh mein wifi hai aur Jannat mein nahi to log Kya prefer karaingay?”
Agar marnay kay baad pata lagay kay Dozakh mein wifi hai aur Jannat mein nahi to log Kya prefer karaingay?Advertisement
— Shehzad Roy (@ShehzadRoy) August 3, 2022
Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.