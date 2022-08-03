Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Shehzad Roy has interesting question for people who use Twitter

Shehzad Roy has interesting question for people who use Twitter

Articles
Advertisement
Shehzad Roy has interesting question for people who use Twitter

Shehzad Roy has interesting question for people who use Twitter

Advertisement
  • Shehzad is a Pakistani singer.
  • On his Twitter account, he asked the right questions about what people care about.
  • The 45-year-old called out people’s obsession with WIFI and the internet and general.
Advertisement

Shehzad Roy is a Pakistani singer-songwriter, guitarist, activist, social worker and humanitarian. He started his singing career in 1995.

On his Twitter account, he asked the right questions about what people care about.

The 45-year-old called out people’s general infatuation with WiFi and the internet in the appropriate tones. Roy, who is never afraid to express things plainly, kept his remarks lighthearted and asked the crowd a challenging question.

Shehzad tweeted, “Agar marnay kay baad pata lagay kay Dozakh mein wifi hai aur Jannat mein nahi to log Kya prefer karaingay?”

Also Read

Shehzad Roy and Sajal Aly defy gender stereotypes by empowering women
Shehzad Roy and Sajal Aly defy gender stereotypes by empowering women

Shehzad Roy and Sajal Aly's new song Tum Ho To is a...

Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story