Sonya Hussyn prepares for strong role in new project

Articles
  • Sonya Hussyn is a Pakistani actress and model.
  • Her acting skills are so good that she has become one of Pakistan’s most wanted actresses.
  • Information about the upcoming drama series has been kept secret so far.
Sonya Hussyn Bukharee is a Pakistani actress and model. She made her acting debut with a supporting role in the 2011 series Dareecha.

She is known for her leading roles in several television serials including Dareecha, Mujhay Sandal Kar Do, Don’t Jealous, Sasural Ke Rang Anokhay, Kitni Girhain Baqi Hain, Mere Harjai, Mein Hari Piya and many more.

There’s no need to say that the Mohabbat Tujhe Alvida star is both beautiful and smart. Her acting skills are so good that she has become one of Pakistan’s most wanted actresses.

Now, the star of “Saraab” is getting ready to show off her acting skills again in “Jinhe Rastay Mey Khabar Hui,” where she plays another strong character.

A post shared by Sonya Hussyn Bukharee (@sonyahussyn)

Information about the upcoming drama series has been kept secret so far. Fans don’t know what the story of the drama is, but they can be sure that Sonya’s project will be full of strong performances.

Also Read

Sonya Hussyn’s shares her upcoming project details with a social message
Sonya Hussyn’s shares her upcoming project details with a social message

Sonya Hussayn is a talented and promising actress in the Pakistan showbiz...

