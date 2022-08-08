Sonya Hussyn prepares for strong role in new project

Sonya Hussyn is a Pakistani actress and model.

Sonya Hussyn Bukharee is a Pakistani actress and model. She made her acting debut with a supporting role in the 2011 series Dareecha.

She is known for her leading roles in several television serials including Dareecha, Mujhay Sandal Kar Do, Don’t Jealous, Sasural Ke Rang Anokhay, Kitni Girhain Baqi Hain, Mere Harjai, Mein Hari Piya and many more.

There’s no need to say that the Mohabbat Tujhe Alvida star is both beautiful and smart. Her acting skills are so good that she has become one of Pakistan’s most wanted actresses.

Now, the star of “Saraab” is getting ready to show off her acting skills again in “Jinhe Rastay Mey Khabar Hui,” where she plays another strong character.

Information about the upcoming drama series has been kept secret so far. Fans don’t know what the story of the drama is, but they can be sure that Sonya’s project will be full of strong performances.

