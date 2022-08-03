Advertisement
Srha Asghar shares some gorgeous photos with her Husband

Articles
Srha Asghar

  • Srha is a beautiful young talent who is captivating the hearts of people.
  • Here are a few latest pictures of Srha with her husband.
  • The viral photos are getting a lot of likes on social media.
Srha Asghar is a beautiful young talent who is captivating the hearts of people with her phenomenal acting in a supporting roles.

She is quite active on her social media accounts and never stays behind in impressing her audience by sharing her latest pictures. Here are a few latest pictures of Srha with her husband.

Take a look!

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Srha Asgr. صرحا اصغر (@srhaasgr.official)

The viral photos are getting a lot of likes on social media and there are also interesting comments from users. After her photos went viral, her admirers reacted positively.

She is known for her leading roles in several television serials including Khoat, Kambakht Tanoo, Be Aitabar, Wajood e Zan, Aik Mohabbat Kafi Hai and many more.

