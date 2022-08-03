Advertisement
Syed Noor poses beautifully with his wife Saima Noor

Syed Noor poses beautifully with his wife Saima Noor

Articles
Syed Noor poses beautifully with his wife Saima Noor

Syed Noor poses beautifully with his wife Saima Noor

  • Syed Noor is a Pakistani film director based in Lahore.
  • Their captivating and outstanding picture is enough to steal hearts.
  • Saima is very beautiful and her glowing glassy skin makes her look like the most natural beauty.
Syed Noor is a Pakistani film director based in Lahore. In 1970 Syed Noor joined the Pakistani film industry.

Their beautiful pictures are enough to make people fall in love with them. We really, really love these clicks. Saima is very beautiful, and her glowing, glassy skin makes her look like the most natural beauty. At first, the news of the couple’s affair caused a stir in the newspapers and the business world. Later, they got married but didn’t tell anyone until a long time later.

Many of her fans took to the comment section of her post and filled it with fire and red heart emoticons for their favorite actress.

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Pakistan Showbiz (@showbizzpakistaniofficial)

