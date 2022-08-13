Talha Dar composes two songs for Netflix’s ‘Indian Matchmaking’

As talent powerhouse and musician Talha Dar shares his recent accomplishment on social media, it’s another big step forward for the Pakistani music fraternity and musicians.

Indian Matchmaking is a popular show on Netflix, and Dar has made two songs for it. The show debuted its second season on Netflix with Sima Taparia coming back with her problematic takes on the matchmaking business.

Talha posted a clip of his song on Instagram and said, “Check out the track I made for @netflixseries #IndianMatchMakingSeason2; special thanks to @sammychand & @lyricalknockout for the suggestion.”

