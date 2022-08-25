Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Ushna Shah looks ravishing in beautiful saree

Ushna Shah looks ravishing in beautiful saree

Articles
Advertisement
Ushna Shah looks ravishing in beautiful saree

Ushna Shah looks ravishing in beautiful saree

Advertisement
  • Ushna Shah is a Pakistani actress and model.
  • She appeared in a photo shoot in a fusion saree.
  • She has 2.4 million followers on her Instagram account.
Advertisement

Ushna Shah is a beautiful Pakistani actress. In 2013, Ushna made her acting debut in the drama series Mere Khwabon Ka Diya.

Ushna, the ever-charming Lollywood actress, and model who is well known for her personality, recently appeared in a photo shoot in a fusion saree. She captioned her post, “Sareebral superiority.”

Take a look!

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Ushna Shah (@ushnashah)

Advertisement

The 32-year-old looked beautiful with smokey-eye makeup, soft pink pout, and heavy mascara. Her tear-drop earrings and shiny rings also had us swooning.

The photos are well-liked by fans and have received a lot of attention. The comments section is also flooded with praise for the actress. She has 2.4 million followers on her Instagram account.

It is not an exaggeration to say that she strives for perfection in all she does in order to win the hearts of her audience. The audience is now adorning her performances, and Shah is receiving a lot of love from her fans and fellow artists for her hard work.

Also Read

Ushna Shah expresses love for boyfriend Hamza Amin
Ushna Shah expresses love for boyfriend Hamza Amin

Parizaad actor Ushna Shah is rumoured to be dating professional golfer Hamza...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story