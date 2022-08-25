Ushna Shah looks ravishing in beautiful saree

Ushna Shah expresses love for boyfriend Hamza Amin
Parizaad actor Ushna Shah is rumoured to be dating professional golfer Hamza...
Ushna Shah is a beautiful Pakistani actress. In 2013, Ushna made her acting debut in the drama series Mere Khwabon Ka Diya.
Ushna, the ever-charming Lollywood actress, and model who is well known for her personality, recently appeared in a photo shoot in a fusion saree. She captioned her post, “Sareebral superiority.”
Take a look!
The 32-year-old looked beautiful with smokey-eye makeup, soft pink pout, and heavy mascara. Her tear-drop earrings and shiny rings also had us swooning.
The photos are well-liked by fans and have received a lot of attention. The comments section is also flooded with praise for the actress. She has 2.4 million followers on her Instagram account.
It is not an exaggeration to say that she strives for perfection in all she does in order to win the hearts of her audience. The audience is now adorning her performances, and Shah is receiving a lot of love from her fans and fellow artists for her hard work.
