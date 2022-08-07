Usman Mukhtar’s wife explains why he’s quit using social media

Usman Mukhtar’s wife Zunaira Inam did a Q&A with fans and followers on Instagram.

Usman Mukhtar is a young and handsome man in the showbiz industry who might have done less work, yet his every role has been impactful and prominent.

When it comes to his personal life, the famous Pakistani actor Usman Mukhtar stays out of the spotlight, which disappoints his fans and followers who are eager to see the handsome young man. During the filming of Mukhtar’s last movie, Sinf-e-Aahan, fans were lucky if they got a single update. After that, the actor seemed to disappear from social media.

Fans of the Parchi actor are also obsessed with his quiet life, so when Mukhtar’s wife Zunaira Inam did a Q&A with fans and followers on Instagram, they took the chance to ask about him. On the social media site, where Inam is known as “The Millennial Rants,” a lot of people asked her about her famous husband. In an Instagram story that is no longer available, a fan asked, “Where’s your husband? Usman has completely disappeared from social media.”

In response, Inam posted her a picture of them hiking together and said, “He’s here. He’s okay. He just doesn’t like social media, is very private, and judges me a lot for how much time I spend on it.

She said, “I’ll tell him that people miss him, so he should stop by more often,” which gave Mukhtar’s followers hope.

Early in 2021, the couple got married in a small, private ceremony called nikkah. Mukhtar posted a few pictures from the event on Instagram.

