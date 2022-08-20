Watch: Alizeh Shah looks gorgeous in new video

Alizeh Shah is a Pakistani actress.

She has also acted in a number of television programs, and her work has been well received.

She is winning the hearts of millions of people.

Alizeh Shah takes every opportunity to enchant her fans with her enthralling and cute appearance. Her stunning beauty will have you falling in love with her all over again. Her every look, whether in dramas, shoots, or casual appearances, gives us serious fashion goals.

On Instagram, the Ehd e Wafa actress treated her fans to her new video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alizehshah.official (@alizahshahofficial)

On the work front, Alizeh will be next seen in her upcoming drama serial “Mohabbat Ki Akhri Kahani,” along with Sami Khan and Shahzad Sheikh.

She is winning the hearts of millions of people through her superb performance and exquisite beauty. She has immense active followers on her Instagram account, who every time show great vibes towards the pictures of the Actress.

