Watch: Dananeer Mobeen celebrates Independence day

Dananeer Mobeen is a well-known model from Pakistan and rose to fame following a single viral video. The statement ‘Pawri Ho Rahi Hai’ made her famous overnight.

Dananeer has proved herself with her acting skills, as she is one of the most renowned actors in the entertainment industry with her performance.

A video of pawri girl and her friends celebrating Independence Day has been shared on social media. She is making fun of her friends and jumping all over the sofas with that BAJA. Mobeen’s cute personality has always made her stand out, and she has a lot of fans. She has become the most loved person in the world.

Take a look at the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dananeer | 🇵🇰🌻 (@dananeerr)

