Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Watch: Fahad Mustafa wins hearts with new BTS video

Watch: Fahad Mustafa wins hearts with new BTS video

Articles
Advertisement
Watch: Fahad Mustafa wins hearts with new BTS video

Watch: Fahad Mustafa wins hearts with new BTS video

Advertisement
  • Fahad Mustafa is a Pakistani film and television actor.
  • Fahad is riding high on the success of his new movie Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad.
  • Quaid e Azam Zindabad | Behind The Scene | Running successfully in cinemas.
Advertisement

Fahad Mustafa is a handsome and multi-faceted Pakistani actor, producer, and host who is ruling the screen with his charismatic personality and his unstoppable charm.

Fahad, a Pakistani heartthrob, has been riding high on the success of his new movie Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad, in which Mahira Khan also stars.

The Load Wedding star is great at everything he does, whether it’s acting, dancing, modeling, or hosting. His dedication to getting a scene just right is admirable.

This time, the Jeeto Pakistan host again managed to wow millions of fans with a behind-the-scenes (BTS) video that showed how much blood, sweat, and seawater Fahad puts into his work.

#Repost @faizanislaam with @use.repost・・・

This is how we roll ‼️ Quaid e Azam Zindabad | Behind The Scene | Running successfully in cinemas ????

Advertisement

@nabqur @fizza_meerza @qamarbashirofficial @ayazsyed82 @faizanislaam #fahadmustafa #quaideazamzindabad” He posted the caption.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Fahad Mustafa (@mustafafahad26)

Advertisement

Also Read

Mahira Khan opens up on chemistry with Fawad Khan and Fahad Mustafa
Mahira Khan opens up on chemistry with Fawad Khan and Fahad Mustafa

Mahira Khan opens up on chemistry with Fawad Khan and Fahad Mustafa....

 

Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story