Watch: Fahad Mustafa wins hearts with new BTS video

Fahad Mustafa is a Pakistani film and television actor.

Fahad is riding high on the success of his new movie Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad.

Quaid e Azam Zindabad | Behind The Scene | Running successfully in cinemas.

Fahad Mustafa is a handsome and multi-faceted Pakistani actor, producer, and host who is ruling the screen with his charismatic personality and his unstoppable charm.

Fahad, a Pakistani heartthrob, has been riding high on the success of his new movie Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad, in which Mahira Khan also stars.

The Load Wedding star is great at everything he does, whether it’s acting, dancing, modeling, or hosting. His dedication to getting a scene just right is admirable.

This time, the Jeeto Pakistan host again managed to wow millions of fans with a behind-the-scenes (BTS) video that showed how much blood, sweat, and seawater Fahad puts into his work.

@nabqur @fizza_meerza @qamarbashirofficial @ayazsyed82 @faizanislaam #fahadmustafa #quaideazamzindabad” He posted the caption.

