Watch: Faiza Khan pays tribute to legendary Nazia Hassan

Faiza Khan is a Pakistani actress and a talented model. She began her acting career as a film actress in 2018. She made her television debut with the drama Meherposh in 2020.

On the 22nd anniversary of Nazia Hassan’s death, millions of people remembered her. Pakistani actress Faiza Khan said she was one of them.

Faiza Khan and Nazia Hassan are so similar that it was quickly shared all over the internet. The beautiful actress put up a video of herself vibing to the hit song by Nightingale of Asia.

Nazia Hassan died of lung cancer in London on 13 August 2000 at the age of 35. She had been admitted to the North London Hospice three days earlier when her condition deteriorated.

