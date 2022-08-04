Watch: Fan recreated Hania Aamir’s Mere Humsafar look

Hania Aamir is a Pakistani actress and model.

She starred in “Mere Humsafar,” a drama serial that was a big hit.

One of her fans from India tried to copy the way she looked without makeup in the drama.

Hania Aamir is a stunning Pakistani actress and model who has appeared in a variety of films. Her flawless beauty and outstanding performance have captivated the hearts of millions of people.

“Mere Humsafar,” a drama serial she did recently that was a big hit, is her most recent well-known work. The number of views and popularity of the drama are breaking records. People are talking about how simple and innocent.

Fans liked how Hania looked in the drama when she didn’t wear any makeup. Hania hasn’t used much base makeup in the drama. Instead, she’s just used natural shades and tints to make Hala look cute.

One of Hania’s fans from India tried to copy the way she looked without makeup in Mere Humsafar. Koyal Bhattacharjee, an Indian influencer, gave her a new look. She posted a video of her beautiful makeover on Instagram. She wrote “Hania Aamir No Makeup Look” in the caption.

Koyal put moisturiser on her skin first, then another cream, and then she put a light foundation on her face and blended it. Koyal added light makeup to her eyebrows and put a light tint on her eyes, nose, chin, and cheeks. She put mascara on her eyelashes, and Koyal used the same very light, natural-looking lipstick that Hania wore in the play. In the end, she put silver eyeshadow on her face to make it shine. Take a look at the Koyal video.

