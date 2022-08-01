Watch: Hareem Shah asks for prayers in new video

Hareem is a popular Tik Tok star who rose to prominence after her videos went viral. She is known for her TikTok videos in which she performs daring stunts.

This time, though, Hareem Shah asked her fans to pray for her quick recovery. She told her fans of her illness and disclosed that she has been lazy due to her illness.

In her most recent video, the controversy queen said that she and her husband Bilal Shah are now living in Turkey.

Also Read Throwback: Hareem Shah dances in a hotel room, watch video Famous TikToker and social media sensation Hareem Shah’s throwback dance video has...

Advertisement