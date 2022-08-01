Advertisement
Watch: Hareem Shah asks for prayers in new video

Watch: Hareem Shah asks for prayers in new video

Articles
Watch: Hareem Shah asks for prayers in new video

Watch: Hareem Shah asks for prayers in new video

Hareem is a popular Tik Tok star who rose to prominence after her videos went viral. She is known for her TikTok videos in which she performs daring stunts.

This time, though, Hareem Shah asked her fans to pray for her quick recovery. She told her fans of her illness and disclosed that she has been lazy due to her illness.

In her most recent video, the controversy queen said that she and her husband Bilal Shah are now living in Turkey.

