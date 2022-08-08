Advertisement
Watch: Haroon Kadwani wins hearts with new video

Watch: Haroon Kadwani wins hearts with new video

Haroon is a young Pakistani star who is known as the younger version of the popular actor Feroze Khan. He was born on 6th September 1999 in Karachi.

The Ruposh actor seems to have the same charisma both on and off the set. Recently, he showed off his vacation style in some of the clicks that he shared with his fans.

During a rainy day abroad, Haroon was seen carrying his little brother Rayyan Kadwani around. This made people love him even more.  The aforementioned beautiful video has gone viral and is stealing hearts.

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by DIVA Magazine Pakistan (@divamagazinepakistan)

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Haroon Kadwani (@haroonkadwani)

Haroon made his first small-screen appearance in 2017. He is the son of Abdullah Kadwani, a well-known producer who has made some most popular dramas.

