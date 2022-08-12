Watch: Sadaf Shahroz shares sweet sister bond moments of Zehra & Nooreh

Shahroz Sabzwari Wants Everyone To Pray For His Wife Sadaf Kanwal
Shahroz and Sadaf's first child is on the way, as Shahroz's father...
Shahroz Sabzwari and Sadaf Kanwal have been blessed with a daughter today. It hasn’t been an easy journey for the pair since their relationship and, subsequently, marriage gained headlines.
Shahroz and Sadaf are one of the most popular couples in the entertainment industry.
Actor Zuhab Khan announced the news on Instagram by sharing an adorable picture of Shahroz Sabzwari with his newly born daughter and wrote, “Meri Shehzadi.”Watch: Sadaf shares sweet sister bond moments Of Zehra & Nooreh
Nooreh’s sister Zehra also received an exquisite photo from Shahroz Sabzwari of Nooreh. A sweet video of Nooreh and Zehra playing was posted by Sadaf today. In the video, Nooreh can be heard adoring Zehra and gushing over how adorable she is, claiming that “she is cute a million times.” View the lovely videos that Sadaf posted.
